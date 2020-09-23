Head to Head Contrast: GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -2.31% -16.21% -4.44% GETINGE AB/ADR 5.48% 9.97% 4.57%

This table compares Micron Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.43 -$2.14 million N/A N/A GETINGE AB/ADR $2.81 billion 1.90 $129.29 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GETINGE AB/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

