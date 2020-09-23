Head to Head Contrast: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) vs. KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $806.43 million 1.27 $76.93 million $1.95 13.36 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 1 0 0 1.50 KE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. KE has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 7.15% 10.69% 7.84% KE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats KE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.