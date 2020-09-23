Head-To-Head Contrast: McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) versus salesforce.com (OTCMKTS:CRM)

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares McorpCX and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McorpCX -39.80% -114.29% -82.27% salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59%

This table compares McorpCX and salesforce.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A salesforce.com $17.10 billion 13.19 $126.00 million $1.02 242.92

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McorpCX and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88

salesforce.com has a consensus target price of $241.59, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than McorpCX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of McorpCX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

McorpCX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats McorpCX on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

