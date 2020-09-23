Head-To-Head Review: IAA (NYSE:IAA) vs. Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IAA has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of IAA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAA and Consolidated Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion 4.81 $193.20 million $1.61 32.02 Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 12.01% -148.99% 8.46% Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAA and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAA presently has a consensus price target of $47.90, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Consolidated Water has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.89%. Given Consolidated Water’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than IAA.

Summary

IAA beats Consolidated Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA

IAA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public. As of February 10, 2020, it operated approximately 200 facilities. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Consolidated Water

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

