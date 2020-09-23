Head to Head Review: Medifast (NYSE:MED) & UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Medifast pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medifast and UTZ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 3 1 0 2.25 UTZ Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Medifast currently has a consensus price target of $163.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. UTZ Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given UTZ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than Medifast.

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 10.04% 68.55% 36.74% UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $713.67 million 2.86 $77.92 million $5.96 29.15 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.20

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medifast beats UTZ Brands on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

