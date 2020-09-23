Head to Head Review: Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Smith & Wesson Brands (OTCMKTS:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Neon Bloom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.30 -$61.23 million $0.82 19.23 Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neon Bloom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and Neon Bloom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75 Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Bloom has a beta of 5.92, meaning that its stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Neon Bloom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.00% 13.18% Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Neon Bloom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

