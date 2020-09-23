Head to Head Survey: Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) vs. AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aaron’s and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s -6.80% 16.23% 8.61% AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aaron’s and AeroCentury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aaron’s presently has a consensus price target of $71.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aaron’s and AeroCentury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $3.95 billion 0.97 $31.47 million $3.89 14.64 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.12 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aaron’s beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 1,689 Aaron's stores, including 1,312 company-operated stores in 42 states and Canada; and 377 independently-owned franchised stores in 37 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, aarons.com. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.