Head to Head Survey: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Instructivision (NYSE:ISTC)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Instructivision (OTCMKTS:ISTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Instructivision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Instructivision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.55 -$188.40 million $0.38 25.71 Instructivision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Instructivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lions Gate Entertainment and Instructivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Instructivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Instructivision.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Instructivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% Instructivision N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Instructivision has a beta of -7, meaning that its share price is 800% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Instructivision on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Instructivision

Instructivision, Inc. operates as a New Jersey test preparation company. The company offers a range of materials and services for the SAT, including workbooks, computer software, and staff development seminars; and workbooks on mathematics, science reasoning, reading, and English for improving ACT college admission test scores. It also provides a range of products to prepare the student in grade 3 through 8 for the NJ-ASK and NJ-HSPA. In addition, the company offers pre-and post-tests, diagnostic tests, and online tests; benchmarks; formative assessments and summative assessments; grading and reports; lesson plans; instructional materials; and training and professional development programs. Instructivision, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

