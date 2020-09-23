Head-To-Head Survey: OncoCyte (OCX) versus Its Peers

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OncoCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -2.99 OncoCyte Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 97.08

OncoCyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OncoCyte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte Competitors 340 864 1083 100 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given OncoCyte’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OncoCyte rivals beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

