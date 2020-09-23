Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

HCSG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 470,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,027. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541,681 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 561,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,878 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

