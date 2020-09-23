HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.30 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,141 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.