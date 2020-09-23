Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 7.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. 13,442,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,493,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

