Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.55 ($0.64) and last traded at €0.51 ($0.60). Approximately 1,039,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.50 ($0.59).

HDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €0.54 ($0.64) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €0.99 ($1.16).

The stock has a market cap of $152.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €0.64.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

