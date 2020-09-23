Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading Down 19.6%

Shares of Helix Biopharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) fell 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Helix Biopharma alerts:

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.