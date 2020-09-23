Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.12 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 million and a P/E ratio of -33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.09.

Get Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Korner sold 24,000 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £68,160 ($89,063.11). Also, insider Graham Oldroyd sold 200 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £568 ($742.19). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,694 shares of company stock worth $13,545,096.

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.