Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.20). Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,770. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 million, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

