Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post sales of $86.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.15 million to $87.50 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $104.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $397.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $399.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $436.79 million, with estimates ranging from $432.84 million to $441.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $317.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.