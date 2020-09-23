Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $31.88 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its stake in Herman Miller by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Herman Miller by 583.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herman Miller by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

