Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

HRTX opened at $15.52 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

