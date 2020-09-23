HEX (HEX) Trading Up 33.5% This Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $1.52 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001364 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00115444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008193 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 342,358,041,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,313,598,396 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

