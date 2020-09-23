HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $282.50

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.59), with a volume of 446706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

