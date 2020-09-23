Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $34,410.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

