Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.05

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 1112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $656.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $161,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.