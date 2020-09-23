High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PCF stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.