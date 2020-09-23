High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PCF stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $44,810.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $101,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,485 shares of company stock worth $198,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

