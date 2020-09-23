High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of PCF stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,303 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $44,810.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,485 shares of company stock worth $198,425 in the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.