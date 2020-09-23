Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of Highway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Separately, ValuEngine cut Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.