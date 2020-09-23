Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $20.20. Hilltop shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 19,220 shares.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,305 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,138,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

