HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.40. HireQuest shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.72.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HireQuest had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

