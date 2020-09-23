HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.40. HireQuest shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

