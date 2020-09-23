HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.42

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.15.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

