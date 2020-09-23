Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $4,939.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00227319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00080718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.01458514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00186209 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.