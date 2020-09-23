HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

