Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $10.85 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $654.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.