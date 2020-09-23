Holo (HOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.76 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Fatbtc, Liqui and Bilaxy. Holo has a market cap of $81.71 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00227650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.01481374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00204269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,474,168,455 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, ABCC, Liqui, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

