Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Shares Down 5.3%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.03. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

