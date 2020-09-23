Homeros (HMR) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006699 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $220.46 million and $16.66 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,863,803 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

