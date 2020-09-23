Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $2.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $5.56 or 0.00052881 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00509952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00074956 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,998,312 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, Graviex, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

