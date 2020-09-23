Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.56

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.56 and last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 53915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

