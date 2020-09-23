Horizon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average daily volume of 1,462 call options.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,321. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

