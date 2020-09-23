HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.40

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €97.40 ($114.59) and last traded at €94.00 ($110.59), with a volume of 74794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €91.60 ($107.76).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is €87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.