HorusPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $288.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 104.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. HorusPay has a market cap of $6.47 million and $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.01468452 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00188696 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

