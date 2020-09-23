Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SVC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,789,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 949,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.