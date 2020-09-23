HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Trading Up 172.7%

HST Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HSTC) traded up 172.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.15. 252,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,337% from the average session volume of 17,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

HST Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

