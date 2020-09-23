HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $14,976.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00040097 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.47 or 1.00315383 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00647244 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.01327886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005596 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, HitBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.