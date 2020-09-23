Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $875.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $875.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $900.20 million. Hub Group reported sales of $913.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 3,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

