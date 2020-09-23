HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $300.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by analysts at Jyske Bank from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jyske Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.36. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,843 shares of company stock worth $8,232,316 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,508,000 after purchasing an additional 256,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.