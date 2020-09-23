HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.79. 4,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,161. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 256,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

