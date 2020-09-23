HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.79. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,161. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $320.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

