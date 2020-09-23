Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $906,839.05 and approximately $69,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

