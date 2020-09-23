Hurify (HUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $212.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX and CoinMex. Hurify has a market capitalization of $66,949.71 and $212.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hurify Token Profile

HUR is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

